KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 77,100 DN 2,400
LOTTE Himart 32,250 DN 100
GS 50,000 DN 700
CJ CGV 34,550 DN 850
HYUNDAILIVART 13,950 DN 350
LIG Nex1 34,600 UP 300
FILA KOREA 60,000 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,520 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 138,500 0
LF 20,450 DN 50
FOOSUNG 9,290 UP 130
JW HOLDINGS 6,080 DN 60
SK Innovation 169,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 23,100 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 42,900 DN 350
Hansae 18,850 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 62,200 DN 900
Youngone Corp 34,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 42,200 DN 300
HanmiPharm 295,500 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,180 DN 40
emart 113,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY307 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 44,550 DN 350
CUCKOO 108,000 DN 500
COSMAX 74,700 UP 300
MANDO 35,300 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 329,000 UP 13,000
INNOCEAN 63,700 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 35,350 DN 500
Netmarble 95,700 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S356000 UP1500
ORION 99,100 DN 800
BGF Retail 201,500 0
SKCHEM 47,750 DN 350
HDC-OP 33,700 UP 750
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,200 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 DN 150
(END)
