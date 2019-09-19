No. 3 seed Muchova reaches quarterfinals at WTA's Korea Open
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- No. 3 seed Karolina Muchova advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA Tour's Korea Open on Thursday.
Muchova, world No. 45 from the Czech Republic, defeated Timea Babos of Hungary 6-2, 6-3 at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.
In the eighth game of the first set, Muchova rallied from 30-15 down to break the 92nd-ranked opponent and take a 1-0 set lead.
Muchova couldn't convert a double break point opportunity in the sixth game of the second set, but she finally broke Babos in the eighth game to take a commanding 5-3 lead and give herself a chance to serve for the match.
And Muchova won the clinching game without giving up a point, thanks to a combination of her ace and Babos' unforced errors. Muchova had six aces for the match.
Muchova is one of three top-50 players still alive in the tournament, joined in the quarterfinals by Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia (39th) and Magda Linette of Poland (48th).
Muchova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in July, after defeating third-seed Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round match that lasted over three hours. Muchova was the first to reach the final eight at Wimbledon at her debut in 13 years.
In Friday's quarterfinals in Seoul, Muchova will take on Priscilla Hon of Australia in a rematch of the first round in 2017. Hon defeated Muchova two years ago for her first career WTA win.
In Thursday's second round, Hon, world No. 119 who survived the qualifiers to get into the tournament, defeated fellow Austarlian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. Tomljanovic, ranked 42nd, was the runner-up to Kiki Bertens at last year's Korea Open.
Both Muchova and Hon are looking for their first WTA title.
