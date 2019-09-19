S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 19, 2019
All Headlines 16:31 September 19, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.269 1.254 +1.5
3-year TB 1.329 1.309 +2.0
10-year TB 1.463 1.468 -0.5
2-year MSB 1.355 1.340 +1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.835 1.816 +1.9
91-day CD 1.540 1.540 0.0
(END)
