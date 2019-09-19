Regulators vow stern measures over sales of controversial derivative products
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The heads of the nation's two financial regulators said Thursday they will take stern measures if financial firms are found to have improperly sold controversial derivative products that carry the risk of losing nearly everything invested in them.
Eun Sung-soo, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), and Yoon Suk-heun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the remarks as they held their first meeting since Eun took office earlier this month.
Financial authorities have inspected financial firms since last month over sales of the derivative products linked to foreign interest rates.
In a statement, Eun and Yoon said they will "take stern action against irregularities" when the inspection is completed and "will strengthen regulations on the sale of such products if necessary."
The FSC and the FSS have said financial firms could be held accountable if they are found selling the derivative products without properly notifying investors of higher risks.
According to the financial regulator, 3,654 individual investors and 188 businesses were found to have bought 822.4 billion won (US$687 million) worth of such derivative products as of Aug. 7.
These products are structured to track the performance of constant maturity swaps -- swaps that allow the purchaser to fix the duration of received flows -- of Treasury bonds of the United States and Britain and the yield of Germany's 10-year state bonds.
The products have weakened as bond yields in the U.S., Britain and Germany unexpectedly sank amid speculation that central banks in major economies may aggressively slash their interest rates.
Along with plunges in global bond yields, derivatives that are linked to Germany's 10-year government bonds are likely to report a 95 percent loss, officials said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
