Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea-U.S. summit to be held in New York on Sept. 23 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prime suspect for Hwaseong serial murder case continued to live near crime scenes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon to hold summit with Trump in New York on Sept. 23 (Donga llbo)

-- 'The man' lived in Hwaseong until killing his wife's sister (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Anger is growing in college community, with professors demanding Cho Kuk's resignation (Segye Times)

-- Growing candlelight protest for Cho Kuk's departure (Chosun Ilbo)

-- OECD raises Korea's growth rate, lowers Japan's (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon's approval rating hits all-time low amid Cho Kuk crisis (Hankyoreh)

-- China, U.S. unleash money, turning trade dispute into currency war (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung accounts for 47 pct of DRAM market, highest in 3 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- GM Korea's labor union urges consumers not to buy its cars (Korea Economic Daily)

