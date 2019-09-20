Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea-U.S. summit to be held in New York on Sept. 23 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prime suspect for Hwaseong serial murder case continued to live near crime scenes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to hold summit with Trump in New York on Sept. 23 (Donga llbo)
-- 'The man' lived in Hwaseong until killing his wife's sister (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Anger is growing in college community, with professors demanding Cho Kuk's resignation (Segye Times)
-- Growing candlelight protest for Cho Kuk's departure (Chosun Ilbo)
-- OECD raises Korea's growth rate, lowers Japan's (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon's approval rating hits all-time low amid Cho Kuk crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- China, U.S. unleash money, turning trade dispute into currency war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung accounts for 47 pct of DRAM market, highest in 3 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- GM Korea's labor union urges consumers not to buy its cars (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't says it will refocus on exports of nuclear tech (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Police vow to resolve 1980s serial rape-murder case after DNA breakthrough (Korea Herald)
-- Prime suspect's DNA matches sample from evidence in serial killing (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
(News Focus) DNA analysis technology leads to finding suspect in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York