(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 20)

The ruling party says the time has come to take care of the people's livelihoods instead of focusing on Cho in the face of economic hardships at home and abroad. And Moon makes us extremely frustrated by saying that our economy is going in the right direction — despite all the bad effects of his bold push for rapid hikes in the minimum wage. That's not all. Amid dangerously fluctuating economic indicators, the Korea-U.S. alliance is shaking and conflict between Korea and Japan that hurts the economy is not being dealt with.