Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Sept. 20

All Headlines 08:37 September 20, 2019

Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's corruption allegations

-- FM's visit to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys

-- Director-general-level diplomatic talks between S. Korea, Japan

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- Economic assessment report from finance ministry
