Friday's weather forecast

September 20, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/16 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/17 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 24/16 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 24/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/15 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/20 Sunny 60

Daegu 24/15 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/18 Cloudy 30

