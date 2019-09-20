Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:18 September 20, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 24/17 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 24/16 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 24/14 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 24/16 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/15 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/20 Sunny 60
Daegu 24/15 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/18 Cloudy 30
(END)
