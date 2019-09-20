S. Korea receives spot in Olympic men's basketball qualifying tournament
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has earned a place in the last Olympic men's basketball qualifying tournament by moving up in the world rankings.
South Korea went up two spots to reach No. 30 in the latest rankings released by FIBA, the international basketball governing body, on Thursday.
Thanks to that modest climb, South Korea will make it to one of FIBA's qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The qualifying events will feature 24 teams, divided into four separate tournaments. Only the winning team from each competition will make it to Tokyo.
Those 24 countries are the 16 best teams from the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup that hadn't already qualified for the Olympics and the two highest-ranked countries each from Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia/Oceania.
From Asia and Oceania, South Korea is the fifth-best team after Australia (No. 3), Iran (No. 22), New Zealand (No. 24) and China (No. 27).
But Australia and Iran already have secured spots at the Olympics by finishing as the top two teams from their region at the World Cup. New Zealand was among the 16 best non-qualified teams at that tournament. That left China and South Korea as the top two Asia/Oceania teams.
Prior to the World Cup, South Korea had been one spot below the Philippines in the rankings. But South Korea, by finishing 26th at the 32-team World Cup, sneaked past the Philippines, which stayed put in the rankings at No. 31 after ending up dead last at the World Cup.
Schedules and locations for the four qualifying tournaments will be determined later.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
