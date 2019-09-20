N. Korea's 2019 crop output expected to be lower than past 5-year average
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop production this year is forecast to be lower than the previous five years' average due to dry weather conditions, a recent U.N. report said, as the impoverished country struggles to cope with worsening food shortages.
North Korea is estimated to be in need of 1.59 million tons of cereal imports to cover the deficit, compared with 641,000 tons of imports -- including both commercial purchases and aid -- recorded the previous year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in the Crop Prospects and Food Situation report released Thursday.
"In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, below-average rains and low irrigation availability between mid-April and mid-July, a critical period for crop development, mainly affected the main season rice and maize crops," the quarterly report said, referring to the North by its official name.
North Korea was among the 41 countries in need of external assistance for food, along with seven other Asian countries.
According to a separate report by the FAO and the World Food Programme, North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, with an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of the total population, in urgent need of food.
