Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 September 20, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Sept. 13 -- U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups

16 -- N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed

-- U.S. ready to resume talks with N. Korea: State Dept.

-- Trump says it isn't time for him to visit N. Korea

18 -- Trump names hostages envoy Robert O'Brien as new nat'l security adviser
