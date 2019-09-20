Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korean official checks typhoon-hit southwestern region
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean official has visited a southwestern area of his country to inspect the damage to farms after Typhoon Lingling swept through the region last week, state media reported Sunday.
Pak Pong-ju, a vice chairman of the North's State Affairs Commission handling economic policies, examined cooperative farms in key counties in South Hwanghae Province and discussed with officials measures to cope with the damage at a meeting he presided over at the site, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"Making rounds of co-op farms in Ongjin, Kangryong and Yonan counties of the province, he learned about the damage of crops and arable lands and encouraged officials and working people in their struggle to eradicate the damage caused by the typhoon," it said.
N. Korean newspaper calls for all-out efforts to boost crop output
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Monday for all-out efforts to increase grain output in the fall harvest season amid concern that production may drop after a powerful typhoon swept through the Korean Peninsula last week.
Quoting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying that the food issue is "the most desperate task" facing the country, the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial that all workers in the agricultural sector should fill the "country's jar of rice" with patriotism and conscience.
"If we smoothly resolve the issue of food and eating, there is nothing to be scared of even if the hostile forces' sanctions last for 10 or 20 years," the editorial said.
N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean official said Monday that working-level talks with the United States will likely take place "in a few weeks" but emphasized that discussions on denuclearization will be possible only after all threats to the regime are fully removed.
The statement by the director-general handling American affairs at the North Korean foreign ministry appears to be aimed at strengthening its bargaining leverage by demanding that the regime should first be given security guarantees and sanctions relief before it can discuss giving up its nuclear program.
That suggests the upcoming negotiations could be tough.
N. Korea urges self-reliance ahead of resumption of nuclear talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged its people to stick to "self-reliance" on Tuesday, calling it an "eternal lifeline" that guarantees the happiness of future generations.
The appeal appears aimed at strengthening the North's internal unity and raising its bargaining leverage ahead of a resumption of talks with the United States expected to take place in a few weeks.
"If we hand down the economy built on dependence on others and material wealth accumulated based on others' help to our offspring, there would be no rewarding for our hard-working and we will be ashamed in front of our future generations," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary.
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's ruling party hosted a Japanese prefectural delegation in Pyongyang on Tuesday, the North's state media reported, in a rare meeting amid soured relations between the two countries.
In a one-sentence dispatch, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Ruy Myong-son, who heads the DPRK-Japan Friendship Association, had a meeting with the leading members of the delegation from Yamanashi Prefecture. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The delegation led by Shingo Kanemaru arrived in Pyongyang earlier this week. Kanemaru is the second son of late Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Shin Kanemaru, who met with North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, during a visit to Pyongyang in 1990 with other Japanese politicians.
N.K. leader calls friendship with China 'strategic option' for Pyongyang
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to deepen bilateral ties with China, calling the friendly relations between the allies a "strategic option," Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
Kim made the remark in a response message to Chinese President Xi Jinping after Xi sent a congratulatory message last week on the occasion of the North's founding anniversary.
"Our meetings in Beijing and Pyongyang fully demonstrated before the world my and Comrade General Secretary (Xi's) firm will to invariably consolidate and develop the DPRK-China friendship, which are precious common wealth of the two parties and peoples of the two countries and strategic option," Kim added, according to the Korean Central News Agency in English.
N. Korea's 2019 crop output expected to be lower than past 5-year average
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop production this year is forecast to be lower than the previous five years' average due to dry weather conditions, a recent U.N. report said, as the impoverished country struggles to cope with worsening food shortages.
North Korea is estimated to be in need of 1.59 million tons of cereal imports to cover the deficit, compared with 641,000 tons of imports -- including both commercial purchases and aid -- recorded the previous year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in the Crop Prospects and Food Situation report released Thursday.
"In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, below-average rains and low irrigation availability between mid-April and mid-July, a critical period for crop development, mainly affected the main season rice and maize crops," the quarterly report said, referring to the North by its official name.
