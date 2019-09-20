Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul to prioritize reunion of separated families if inter-Korean talks resume
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will put top priority on the reunion of family members separated by the 1950-53 Korean War if the inter-Korean talks resume, the country's top official on unification policy said Friday.
Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said at Imjingak, a park in Paju, just south of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, that it is time for South and North Korea to respond to the decadeslong wait for the reunion of families.
A group of divided families has celebrated the Chuseok holiday at Imjingak since 1970. Chuseok is the Korean autumn harvest celebration.
------------
S. Korea trying to talk to N.K. about World Cup qualifier, weightlifting event in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's football and weightlifting governing bodies are attempting to talk to North Korea about a World Cup qualifier and an international weightlifting event to be held in Pyongyang next month, the unification ministry said Monday.
Pyongyang is scheduled to host the football match with the South on Oct. 15, and the international junior weightlifting event from Oct. 20-27, in what would be rare sports exchanges between the two sides amid a stall in the reconciliation process.
"Consultations are under way on those issues via the KFA and the Korea Weightlifting Federation," the ministry said in a report submitted to lawmakers without providing details.
------------
Inter-Korean military pact not contradictory to strong capabilities: defense chief
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Last year's inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement does not clash with the military's duty to maintain strong capabilities, the defense minister said Monday, calling for greater efforts for full implementation of the deal.
Jeong made the remarks during a security seminar held in Seoul to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) between the two Koreas.
During the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, 2018, the two Koreas clinched the pact, which calls for a series of peace-building and tension-reducing measures, such as the halt of all hostile acts against each other.
------------
N. Korean propaganda outlet demands return of restaurant workers who defected to S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday called for the immediate return of a group of North Korean restaurant workers living in South Korea after a mass defection in 2016, claiming a human rights watchdog confirmed all of them were kidnapped.
Twelve female workers of the Ryukyung Restaurant, a North Korean establishment in Ningbo, China, arrived in South Korea in April 2016, along with their male manager. Critics have raised suspicions that South Korea's spy agency might have pulled strings behind the rare group defection made public a few days ahead of general elections.
A state human rights watchdog in Seoul recently dismissed the suspicion, citing lack of evidence but added that there is a possibility of some of the North Koreans having been coerced by the manager into defecting to the South.
------------
S. Korea informs N. Korea of African swine fever cases
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea informed North Korea on Wednesday about recent confirmed cases of African swine fever near the inter-Korean border, calling for cooperation in containing the spread of the highly contagious and deadly animal disease, the unification ministry said.
South Korea has confirmed two cases of African swine fever since Tuesday at pig farms located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea. The cases came less than four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease in May.
"We delivered a notice (to the North) earlier in the day explaining the situation with regard to the outbreaks of African swine fever and the need for quarantine cooperation," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told reporters during a regular press briefing.
------------
No attack weapons deployed on N. Korea's Hambak Island in Yellow Sea: Seoul ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- No offensive weapons are deployed on North Korea's border island of Hambak in the Yellow Sea, the defense ministry said Wednesday, after security concerns arose following media reports that the communist nation could have deployed weapons like multiple rocket launchers there.
"Not a single attack weapon exists on the island," a senior defense ministry official told reporters, noting that the deployment of those weapons may constitute a violation of an inter-Korean military pact signed last year.
Noting that the North has some facilities on the island for observation, the ministry stressed that it has been closely monitoring related movements and maintains a staunch readiness posture.
------------
N. Korea stays mum on Seoul's call for cooperation against spread of swine fever
SEOUL, Sept 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not yet responded to South Korea's proposal for cooperation to prevent the spread of African swine fever following the outbreak of the highly contagious and deadly animal disease in border areas, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The South has confirmed two cases of African swine fever this week at pig farms located near its border with the North. The cases came after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease in May.
On Wednesday, the South informed the North of the latest cases through their joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong and asked for quarantine cooperation.
(END)
