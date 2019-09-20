Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday sanctioned three entities it accused of conducting cyber attacks on behalf of the North Korean government to generate revenue for the regime's nuclear and missile programs.
The Department of the Treasury said the new measures target Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andariel, all of which are controlled by the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea's primary intelligence bureau.
Lazarus Group's activities were widely reported after it was blamed for the 2014 cyber attack of Sony Pictures Entertainment and the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack on countries including the U.S. and Britain.
------------
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. to resume talks soon, S. Korea to offer full support
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that North Korea and the United States will soon restart working-level talks and that his government will continue full support for the peace process.
Moon cited an "unchanged commitment" to trust and peace by the leaders of the three sides, as he had a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
It will serve as a "force to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," he said, adding, "North Korea-U.S. working-level dialogue will resume soon."
------------
U.S. ready to resume talks with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States stands ready to resume denuclearization negotiations with North Korea, the State Department said Monday, after the North renewed demands for a change of tack.
Earlier, the director-general for American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement calling on the U.S. to remove all "threats and hurdles" before the two sides discuss the regime's denuclearization.
The statement followed an offer by First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui to resume talks at the end of September.
------------
Trump says it isn't time for him to visit N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday it is not the right time to visit Pyongyang after a newspaper reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited him for what would be their third summit.
Trump said last week that he expected to meet Kim again "at some point" this year.
The South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported Monday that Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang in a letter sent in August.
------------
U.S. ready to resume nuke talks with N. Korea: top official
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea, but will maintain sanctions on the regime for now, a top U.S. official said Tuesday.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell made the remarks in a prepared statement for the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia ahead of his scheduled testimony Wednesday.
"We remain committed to the goals President Trump and Chairman Kim set in their summit in Singapore in June 2018 and are prepared to begin working-level negotiations to discuss how to make progress toward those goals, namely complete denuclearization of North Korea," Stilwell said in the budget request for fiscal year 2020.
------------
N.K. nuclear reactor shut down for enough time for re-fuelling: IAEA
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main plutonium-producing reactor has been shut down for enough time for it to be re-fuelled, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a recent report, stressing Pyongyang's nuclear activities remain a cause for "serious concern."
The 5-megawatt reactor at the North's Yongbyon nuclear complex showed signs of intermittent operation between mid-August and late November last year, but there have been no indications of operations there since early December, the agency said in the report submitted for its general conference this week.
Such a period of shutdown is enough "for it to have been de-fuelled and subsequently re-fuelled," the IAEA said in the report, which covers developments since its director general's previous report issued in August 2018.
------------
U.S. official says he assumes N. Korea continues to make nukes
WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top American diplomat for East Asia said Wednesday he assumes North Korea continues to make nuclear weapons but declined to offer details.
The remark by David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, comes as Washington and Pyongyang are expected to resume denuclearization negotiations soon, although no meetings have been scheduled.
Talks have been stalled since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
------------
Dismantlement of Yongbyon complex most crucial next step for N.K. denuclearization: expert
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Dismantling North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex is the "most immediate next step" in the denuclearization process, an American scientist said Thursday, rebutting claims that the plant is too outdated to consider its closure a major concession from the North.
Siegfried Hecker, a Stanford University professor, made the remarks during a seminar in Seoul, stressing that while Yongbyon's dismantlement will not end the North's nuclear program, it will "dramatically" limit its nuclear capability.
The Yongbyon complex is the North's main nuclear facility. The 5-megawatt reactor at the complex has been the main source of weapons-grade plutonium for the North, though some critics have discounted Pyongyang's offer to close the site, saying the facilities there are too old.
------------
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that a "new method" could help break the impasse in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.
Trump made the remark to reporters Wednesday as he criticized former National Security Adviser John Bolton for advocating the "Libyan model" in talks with the North.
The Libya model calls for North Korea to unilaterally dismantle its nuclear weapons program before receiving any concessions in return and has incurred the wrath of Pyongyang, which views it as a threat to topple the regime.
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks