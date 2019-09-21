Two farms test negative for African swine fever
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Two farms in South Korea tested negative for African swine fever (ASF) on Saturday, easing concerns about the spread of the deadly virus across the country.
The agriculture ministry said samples of dead pigs at two farms in Paju, located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, tested negative for the highly contagious disease. The two farms were raising 3,000 and 4,200 pigs, respectively.
The country's first confirmed case of ASF was reported in the same area on Tuesday. The second confirmed ASF case was reported in neighboring Yeoncheon the following day.
The two farms were under a movement ban and subject to tight quarantine because they are within a 10-kilometer radius of the Yeoncheon farm that was hit first by the illness.
Although ASF is not harmful to humans, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently.
The disease is mainly spread by contaminated feed, usually leftovers, or by direct contact with people and wild animals with the virus.
The ASF cases in South Korea came roughly four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China.
The ministry earlier decided to slaughter pigs within a 3-kilometer radius of the farms infected with the fever, larger than the required 500-meter radius.
As of Friday, the ministry said it had culled more than 10,000 pigs since the first ASF case was confirmed.
As part of quarantine efforts, the ministry designated the six municipalities of Gyeonggi Province, including Paju and Yeoncheon, as tightly controlled zones.
Quarantine authorities have been carrying out investigations into farms within 10 kilometers of the infected farms in Paju and Yeoncheon. Of the 107 farms under assessment, half were tested to be negative, with studies on the remaining farms under way.
More than 400 farms are estimated to be raising around 700,000 pigs in the six areas.
Pig farms in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, west of Seoul, will be banned from transporting pigs to other areas for three weeks -- longer than one-week restrictions imposed on farms in other areas.
The authorities plan to launch intensive investigations into not only pig farms, but also slaughterhouses and feed factories.
As the incubation period of ASF can last up to 19 days, the ministry said it would spare no efforts to prevent the spread of the disease, and advised local farms to prevent pigs from coming into contact with wild boars.
The ministry added that it plans to keep a watchful eye on Typhoon Tapah approaching South Korea, as strong winds can damage fences and other facilities at pig farms, making them more vulnerable to contamination.
