National Assembly to kick off annual audit of gov't agencies early next month
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Political parties agreed Friday to conduct an annual parliamentary audit of government agencies early next month as they put in place a detailed schedule for the ongoing regular session of the National Assembly.
The audit session of more than 700 government agencies will start on Oct. 2 and run until Oct. 21.
The chiefs of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party will deliver speeches from Oct. 28 to 30.
The parliamentary speeches were originally set for this week, but they were put on hold amid partisan wrangling over Justice Minister Cho Kuk, whose family faces allegations of corruption.
The conservative opposition parties oppose Cho's participation in a parliamentary plenary session, claiming that they cannot recognize him as a Cabinet member.
The rival parties earlier agreed to hold a four-day interpellation session starting on Sept. 26 to ask questions to government officials on political, diplomatic, economic and social issues.
The government will give a budget speech on Oct. 22 to explain to lawmakers its proposal for next year's spending.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
(News Focus) DNA analysis technology leads to finding suspect in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York