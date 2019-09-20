(LEAD) Suspect again denies role in Hwaseong serial murder case
SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Police struggled Friday to get a confession from a suspect in South Korea's worst serial murder case.
The 56-year-old man continued to deny any involvement in the killings 30 years ago, police told reporters after interrogating him once again.
The man, currently serving a prison sentence for a separate murder, was identified this week as the suspect in at least three of the 10 deaths that are collectively known as the Hwaseong serial murder case that occurred in 1986-91.
The killing of the women, whose ages ranged from 13 to 71, in the suburban town of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, shocked the country due to the cruelty of the crimes. One of the murders later turned out to be a copycat case.
A special team of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, including detectives and profilers, again visited the Busan prison where the suspected is incarcerated to question him about his suspected role in the Hwaseong murders.
It was the third consecutive day of interrogation since the state forensic agency confirmed that DNA collected from evidence found at three of the murder sites matched his.
Police, however, have no additional DNA data to help prove that he's involved in the other cases as well.
As the suspect has consistently denied any role in the Hwaseong murders despite three sets of DNA evidence, the police investigation is expected to drag on, watchers say.
Without the suspect's confession, it would be difficult for police to conclude that he had committed the serial killings and finish the probe, they pointed out.
Police said they will mobilize all possible methods and efforts to find any clues about the suspect's link to other unsolved murder cases in Hwaseong.
"It is difficult to disclose details of the probe, but police will step up questioning of the suspect as his confession will be the most important thing," a police official said.
The suspect is currently serving a life sentence for the murder and rape of his sister-in-law at his home in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, in 1994. He was reportedly born in Hwaseong and lived there until 1993, when he moved to Cheongju.
The suspect remained at large for nearly 30 years despite police efforts to track down the criminal. More than 2 million police officers, a record number for a single case, were mobilized. Because the statute of limitations regarding the Hwaseong case expired in 2006, the suspect will not be punished even if the charges are confirmed.
