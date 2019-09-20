Seoul stocks trim earlier gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks erased part of earlier gains late Friday morning as investors took a wait-and-see stance towards the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.16 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,082.51 as of 11:20 a.m. The index has risen for the past 10 sessions amid hopes of progress in the trade negotiations between the world's two biggest economies.
"Working-level officials from Washington and Beijing will meet from Sept. 19-20 (U.S. time) before the two sides resume negotiations in the coming weeks. Investors are keeping an eye on any positive comments or cues from the working-level meeting," Meritz Securities analyst Ha In-hwan said.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, and Saudi Arabia is rapidly restoring production affected by an aerial attack on its oil facilities. It helped calm market fears.
Foreigners continued to buy 62 billion won (US$52 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at 54 billion won.
Tech, auto, and chemical stocks led market gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbing 0.2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor advancing 1.4 percent, and leading chemicals firm LG Chem gaining 0.2 percent.
Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines fell 1.3 percent, leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific declined 0.7 percent and No.1 steelmaker POSCO shed 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,194.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
