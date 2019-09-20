Seoul says N.K. waitresses' defection, separated families are separate issues
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The 2016 group defection of North Korean restaurant workers and reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War are two separate issues, the unification ministry said Friday, amid Pyongyang's calls for returning the workers.
The ministry was reacting to a claim by Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, that South Korea should not talk about the pain of separated families "when it is forcibly detaining" North Korean people and "refusing to return them."
The article was referring to the 12 North Korean waitresses, employees of a restaurant in China, who defected to the South in 2016 along with a male manager. In an unusual move, the government immediately released the news of the large defection, five days ahead of general elections, raising speculation that the authorities might have pulled strings behind the defection.
"The issue of defectors whose will have been confirmed in the course of entering the country and the issue of separated families are different matters," deputy ministry spokesman Kim Eun-han told a regular briefing.
Uriminzokkiri also said Wednesday there could be "serious consequences on inter-Korean issues, such as reunions of separated families," if South Korea tries to "smooth over" the mass defection case.
North Korea has called the defection an "abduction" plotted by the Seoul government and demanded the workers' immediate return.
The South Korean government, however, has said that there was no state-level coercion in the process of their defection, adding that all individuals' will to come to the South were confirmed before their arrival here.
After a yearlong investigation, the National Human Rights Commission said last week there is a lack of evidence to confirm the government's intervention in the defection.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
