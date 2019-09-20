BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- RM, the leader of the popular boy band BTS, has donated 100 million won (US$83,745) to help students with hearing impairments, a Seoul school said Friday.
The BTS leader made the donation earlier this week in celebration of his birthday, Sept. 12, in a bid to help students receive music education, according to officials at Seoul Samsung School.
"(RM) made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said.
School principal Shin Rae-beom added that the school plans to provide a variety of music programs so that students can gain confidence and have fun through music.
Around 120 students, ranging from kindergartners to high schoolers, are enrolled in Seoul Samsung School, which specializes in education for hearing-impaired students.
Earlier this month, fans of RM created a forest in Seoul in celebration of the musician's 25th birthday.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
(News Focus) DNA analysis technology leads to finding suspect in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York