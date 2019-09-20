UNC confirms Hambak Island in Yellow Sea as N. Korean territory
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) recognizes the border island of Hambak in the Yellow Sea as North Korean territory, an official of Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.
Controversy erupted recently over the ownership of the small uninhabited island near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, after some government data and maps erroneously marked it as South Korean territory.
In an interview with Voice of America on Friday, former UNC commander Gen. Vincent Brooks also claimed that the island is located south of the NLL, though it is north of the line drawn by North Korea as its own security line.
But the defense ministry has said it is certain that the island is located north of the NLL as jurisdiction was fixed during the armistice agreement signed in 1953, noting that the data and maps were mistaken and will be corrected.
The UNC, which enforces the armistice agreement, "also regards it as North Korean territory, as it has recently delivered such an official stance to our side," the ministry official said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
(News Focus) DNA analysis technology leads to finding suspect in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York