Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 2 more suspected cases of African swine fever reported
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Friday it is testing two suspected cases of African swine fever (ASF) after the country confirmed two cases of the deadly virus early this week.
The suspected ASF cases were reported from two pig farms in Paju, located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, where the first confirmed ASF case was also reported on Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korea remains cautious over whether to maintain developing-nation status
SEOUL -- South Korea remains cautious over whether to stick to its special and differential treatment under the World Trade Organization as the United States pushes to reform the global trade body.
South Korea has been keeping developing country status since 1995 mainly to protect its sensitive agriculture industry, especially rice.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea named illegal fishing country by U.S.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The United States made a preliminary decision on Thursday to designate South Korea as a country that engages in illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, calling on Asia's fourth-largest economy to adopt tougher regulations.
In a biennial report to Congress, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it is identifying South Korea for "failing to apply sufficient sanctions to deter its vessels from engaging in fishing activities that violate conservation and management measures adopted by" the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.
-----------------
N.K. leader calls friendship with China 'strategic option' for Pyongyang
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to deepen bilateral ties with China, calling the friendly relations between the allies a "strategic option," Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
Kim made the remark in a response message to Chinese President Xi Jinping after Xi sent a congratulatory message last week on the occasion of the North's founding anniversary.
-----------------
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that a "new method" could help break the impasse in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.
Trump made the remark to reporters Wednesday as he criticized former National Security Adviser John Bolton for advocating the "Libyan model" in talks with the North.
-----------------
Suspect again denies role in Hwaseong serial murder cases
SUWON -- A 56-year-old man, who has been identified as a key suspect in South Korea's worst serial murder case, repeated his denial of any involvement in the killings during a second questioning by police, police said Friday.
The man, currently serving a prison sentence for a separate crime, is a suspected perpetrator in at least three of the 10 deaths that are collectively known as the Hwaseong serial murder case that occurred in 1986-91. The killing of 10 women, whose ages ranged from 13 to 71, in the suburban town of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, shocked the country due to the cruelty of the crimes.
-----------------
S. Korea suffers setback in exports and investment: ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy remains sluggish due to slowing exports and weak investment, the finance ministry said Friday, a day after the OECD cut its growth outlook for the country's economy this year to 2.1 percent.
"A sluggish trend persists in exports and investment, though overall industrial output is on the rise," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report.
(END)
