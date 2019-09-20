(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S to launch negotiations on defense cost sharing in Seoul next week: source
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; ADDS photo, more info in paras 4, 6-7)
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will launch negotiations in Seoul next week on sharing the cost of upkeep for American troops here, a source with knowledge of the matter said Friday.
Seoul and Washington will likely hold the first round of negotiations on the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Tuesday and Wednesday, the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
James DeHart of the State Department will lead the U.S. delegation, the source said.
South Korea is still carrying out internal procedures to select its chief negotiator for the upcoming negotiations, Seoul officials said. But Jeong Eun-bo, a former senior financial ministry official, has been mentioned as the most likely candidate.
The allies are bracing for what would be another grueling tug of war for the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), a defense cost-sharing deal, as the current deal, struck in February and valid only for one year, is set to expire on Dec. 31.
The new SMA talks are forecast to be an uphill battle, as U.S. President Donald Trump has apparently been raising pressure on its key Asian ally to jack up its financial contribution to the USFK, particularly ahead of his full-fledged reelection campaign.
The allies may face off over a series of contentious issues, including the amount of Seoul's payments, the duration of the new SMA and other specific items that will be covered by the cost-sharing arrangement.
Under this year's 10th SMA, Seoul agreed to pay 1.04 trillion won (US$873 million), an increase of 8.2 percent from the previous year.
Since 1991, Seoul has shouldered partial costs under the SMA -- for Korean civilians hired by the USFK, the construction of military facilities to maintain the allies' readiness and other forms of support.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks
-
5
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea