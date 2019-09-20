(LEAD) Typhoon Tapah feared to wreak havoc on southern S. Korea

The typhoon is forecast to reach seas some 220 kilometers south of the country's southernmost island of Jeju at 9:00 a.m., Sunday, enter seas some 50 kilometers south-southeast of Busan at 9:00 p.m. after passing through seas off Jeju's eastern coast and advance to waters 140 kilometers northeast of the easternmost Dokdo Islets at 9:00 a.m., Monday, the agency said.