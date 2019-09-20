Samsung vice chairman visits Japan to attend Rugby World Cup opener
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong headed for Japan to attend the opening match of the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Asia at the invitation of the Japanese business community, the company said Friday, amid a trade tussle between Seoul and Tokyo.
It was Lee's second visit to Japan since Tokyo tightened exports of key chip-making materials to South Korea in July, in apparent retaliation over Seoul's court rulings on compensation for wartime forced labor.
Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips, has warned that the Japanese export curbs could cloud its business outlook and pressure its earnings.
The six-week rugby tournament, which will kick off in Tokyo later in the day, is also seen as a test event as Tokyo is gearing up to host the Summer Olympics next year.
Earlier this month, Lee visited a construction site of Samsung C&T Corp. in Saudi Arabia to check on the project's latest progress.
It was Lee's second public appearance since the Supreme Court's ruling on his bribery case on Sept. 26 and his sixth visit to the company's factories and facilities since Japan tightened export regulations on high-tech materials in July.
The top court overturned a lower court ruling that suspended the jail sentence for Lee on a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye. With the court decision, Lee has to prepare for another trial.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
3
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks