KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,550 UP 200
Kogas 41,050 DN 250
Hanwha 25,950 UP 250
DB HiTek 15,950 UP 250
CJ 84,100 0
JWPHARMA 28,100 UP 100
LGInt 17,950 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,850 UP 70
SK hynix 82,200 DN 500
Youngpoong 605,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,500 UP 650
Donga Socio Holdings 88,500 UP 600
KPIC 133,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 UP 60
SKC 44,050 UP 850
AK Holdings 33,650 UP 100
LOTTE 36,650 DN 350
GS Retail 41,900 UP 150
DaeduckElec 10,100 UP 180
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 UP 500
Ottogi 594,000 UP 10,000
MERITZ SECU 5,110 UP 40
IlyangPharm 21,800 UP 250
HtlShilla 85,000 DN 900
Hanmi Science 42,900 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 101,500 UP 500
SBC 16,950 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,590 DN 10
Daesang 22,450 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,330 UP 10
ORION Holdings 16,250 UP 200
KISWire 23,700 UP 500
LotteFood 447,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 9,090 0
CHONGKUNDANG 85,800 UP 600
KCC 231,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 65,800 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 129,500 UP 500
