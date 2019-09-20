KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HankookShellOil 340,000 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,700 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,500 DN 250
TaekwangInd 1,152,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 6,250 UP 70
KAL 23,750 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,805 DN 45
LG Corp. 71,100 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 3,090 DN 15
BoryungPharm 12,350 DN 100
L&L 12,950 UP 150
NamyangDairy 493,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,300 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 DN 150
Shinsegae 261,500 UP 8,000
Nongshim 247,000 UP 500
SGBC 41,350 UP 750
Hyosung 87,700 UP 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 42,850 UP 600
HITEJINRO 27,000 UP 200
Yuhan 231,500 UP 1,500
SLCORP 22,750 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 106,500 DN 2,500
DaelimInd 101,000 UP 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14600 UP300
KiaMtr 44,000 UP 450
Binggrae 57,600 DN 100
GCH Corp 21,400 UP 300
LotteChilsung 141,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,000 UP 100
POSCO 234,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 98,800 UP 2,800
SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,150 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,370 DN 80
DB INSURANCE 51,200 UP 100
SamsungElec 49,200 UP 50
NHIS 12,950 UP 150
