SK Discovery 23,400 UP 200

LS 49,100 UP 750

GC Corp 117,500 0

GS E&C 33,800 UP 200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,550 UP 600

Hanssem 62,500 DN 800

KSOE 124,000 UP 2,500

Hanwha Chem 18,400 UP 100

OCI 70,800 UP 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,600 UP 500

KorZinc 439,000 UP 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,270 UP 40

SYC 50,200 DN 800

HyundaiMipoDock 45,500 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 30,950 UP 200

S-Oil 102,000 UP 2,300

LG Innotek 105,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 251,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI WIA 49,200 UP 550

KumhoPetrochem 73,200 UP 300

Mobis 248,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,900 DN 350

HDC HOLDINGS 13,200 UP 150

S-1 96,200 DN 500

Hanchem 80,600 UP 600

DWS 39,850 UP 550

UNID 46,350 UP 200

KEPCO 25,550 UP 150

SamsungSecu 36,400 UP 450

SKTelecom 238,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 800

HyundaiElev 93,500 UP 2,000

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,200 DN 400

Hanon Systems 12,300 UP 100

SK 214,000 UP 4,000

DAEKYO 6,060 DN 10

GKL 20,600 DN 300

Handsome 30,600 UP 150

WJ COWAY 81,600 UP 2,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 134,000 DN 2,000

