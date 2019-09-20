KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SK Discovery 23,400 UP 200
LS 49,100 UP 750
GC Corp 117,500 0
GS E&C 33,800 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,550 UP 600
Hanssem 62,500 DN 800
KSOE 124,000 UP 2,500
Hanwha Chem 18,400 UP 100
OCI 70,800 UP 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,600 UP 500
KorZinc 439,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,270 UP 40
SYC 50,200 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 45,500 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 30,950 UP 200
S-Oil 102,000 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 105,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 251,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,200 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 73,200 UP 300
Mobis 248,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,900 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 13,200 UP 150
S-1 96,200 DN 500
Hanchem 80,600 UP 600
DWS 39,850 UP 550
UNID 46,350 UP 200
KEPCO 25,550 UP 150
SamsungSecu 36,400 UP 450
SKTelecom 238,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 800
HyundaiElev 93,500 UP 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,200 DN 400
Hanon Systems 12,300 UP 100
SK 214,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 6,060 DN 10
GKL 20,600 DN 300
Handsome 30,600 UP 150
WJ COWAY 81,600 UP 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 134,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
