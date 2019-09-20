IBK 13,450 UP 250

KorElecTerm 47,000 UP 150

NamhaeChem 9,610 DN 10

DONGSUH 18,400 UP 300

BGF 6,140 UP 10

SamsungEng 16,850 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 92,200 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,660 DN 45

SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 24,750 0

KT 27,550 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179500 UP2000

LG Uplus 13,450 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 700

KT&G 103,500 UP 1,000

DHICO 6,940 DN 110

LG Display 14,600 DN 100

Kangwonland 29,250 DN 300

NAVER 157,000 DN 500

Kakao 135,500 0

NCsoft 521,000 DN 4,000

DSME 30,700 UP 700

DSINFRA 6,430 0

DWEC 4,775 UP 10

Donga ST 84,100 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 234,000 DN 3,500

DongwonF&B 223,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 34,400 UP 400

LGH&H 1,262,000 UP 5,000

LGCHEM 329,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 22,550 UP 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 UP 200

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,800 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,550 UP 500

LGELECTRONICS 65,900 UP 700

Celltrion 175,500 UP 7,000

Huchems 21,750 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 UP 300

(MORE)