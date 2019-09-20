KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,450 UP 250
KorElecTerm 47,000 UP 150
NamhaeChem 9,610 DN 10
DONGSUH 18,400 UP 300
BGF 6,140 UP 10
SamsungEng 16,850 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 92,200 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,660 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,750 0
KT 27,550 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179500 UP2000
LG Uplus 13,450 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 700
KT&G 103,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 6,940 DN 110
LG Display 14,600 DN 100
Kangwonland 29,250 DN 300
NAVER 157,000 DN 500
Kakao 135,500 0
NCsoft 521,000 DN 4,000
DSME 30,700 UP 700
DSINFRA 6,430 0
DWEC 4,775 UP 10
Donga ST 84,100 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 234,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 223,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 34,400 UP 400
LGH&H 1,262,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 329,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 22,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,550 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 65,900 UP 700
Celltrion 175,500 UP 7,000
Huchems 21,750 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 UP 300
