KIH 76,600 DN 500

LOTTE Himart 32,900 UP 650

GS 51,200 UP 1,200

CJ CGV 34,400 DN 150

HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 UP 200

LIG Nex1 35,200 UP 600

FILA KOREA 62,800 UP 2,800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,900 UP 1,450

HANWHA LIFE 2,550 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 1,000

LF 20,650 UP 200

FOOSUNG 9,130 DN 160

JW HOLDINGS 6,110 UP 30

SK Innovation 168,500 DN 500

POONGSAN 23,450 UP 350

KBFinancialGroup 44,200 UP 1,300

Hansae 19,300 UP 450

LG HAUSYS 62,900 UP 700

Youngone Corp 36,550 UP 1,650

KOLON IND 43,550 UP 1,350

HanmiPharm 296,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 7,270 UP 90

emart 113,500 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 00 UP100

KOLMAR KOREA 44,650 UP 100

CUCKOO 108,500 UP 500

COSMAX 74,800 UP 100

MANDO 37,050 UP 1,750

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 338,500 UP 9,500

INNOCEAN 63,700 0

Doosan Bobcat 35,300 DN 50

Netmarble 95,700 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S361000 UP5000

ORION 99,100 0

BGF Retail 200,000 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 48,100 UP 350

HDC-OP 33,250 DN 450

HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,850 DN 350

WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 200

(END)