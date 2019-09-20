KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 76,600 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 32,900 UP 650
GS 51,200 UP 1,200
CJ CGV 34,400 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 UP 200
LIG Nex1 35,200 UP 600
FILA KOREA 62,800 UP 2,800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,900 UP 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 2,550 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 1,000
LF 20,650 UP 200
FOOSUNG 9,130 DN 160
JW HOLDINGS 6,110 UP 30
SK Innovation 168,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 23,450 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 44,200 UP 1,300
Hansae 19,300 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 62,900 UP 700
Youngone Corp 36,550 UP 1,650
KOLON IND 43,550 UP 1,350
HanmiPharm 296,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,270 UP 90
emart 113,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY308 00 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 44,650 UP 100
CUCKOO 108,500 UP 500
COSMAX 74,800 UP 100
MANDO 37,050 UP 1,750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 338,500 UP 9,500
INNOCEAN 63,700 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,300 DN 50
Netmarble 95,700 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S361000 UP5000
ORION 99,100 0
BGF Retail 200,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 48,100 UP 350
HDC-OP 33,250 DN 450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,850 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 200
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks