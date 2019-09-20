CJ Group scion began drug use in April at recommendation of U.S. friend: prosecutors
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The eldest son of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun began smoking marijuana at the recommendation of his American friend in April this year during his trip to the United States, prosecutors said Friday, announcing his indictment on drug charges.
Lee Sun-ho, the heir apparent of CJ Group, a leading food and entertainment conglomerate, was detained before trial Sept. 4 after he was caught attempting to smuggle liquid marijuana in cartridges, as well as other banned substances, into the country via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sept. 1.
The 28-year-old Lee is accused of concealing 20 marijuana cartridges in his luggage that arrived at the Incheon airport from the U.S. and carrying 37 marijuana candies, 130 marijuana jellies and three drug smoking tools in his backpack.
An additional investigation by the Incheon District Prosecutors Office found that he used cannabis vape cartridges many times in the U.S. from early April to last month.
Prosecutors said Lee received marijuana jellies and other drug products from his American friend on Aug. 29 and spent US$1,000 on the same day to buy various marijuana products from a shop in Los Angeles.
After undergoing two rounds of questioning about his drug charges, Lee voluntarily took a taxi to the Incheon District Prosecutors Office in Incheon, west of Seoul, to turn himself in, according to prosecutors.
Lee has been serving at CJ Cheiljedang, a CJ Group affiliate that produces and sells various food products, since 2013. He became a manager in charge of food business strategy and planning at the CJ company in May this year after serving in its bio business team.
