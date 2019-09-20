S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 20, 2019
All Headlines 16:33 September 20, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.260 1.269 0.0
3-year TB 1.332 1.329 +0.3
10-year TB 1.455 1.463 -0.8
2-year MSB 1.358 1.355 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.836 1.835 +0.1
91-day CD 1.540 1.540 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks