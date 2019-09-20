Tokyo to take part in consultation over Seoul's WTO complaint
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Friday that Japan has accepted its offer to hold a bilateral consultation to deal with its complaint filed with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over unfair trade practice.
The move came after Seoul filed a complaint with the WTO last week blaming Tokyo's restrictions of exporting key industrial materials to its Asian neighbor as "unfair and groundless."
The bilateral consultation is the first step of a WTO dispute settlement.
If the two fail to narrow their differences within 60 days, the WTO Dispute Settlement Body will establish a panel to look further into the case.
The two countries plan to work on setting the details of the meeting's time and venue in the near future, the ministry said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks