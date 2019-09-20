(LEAD) FM holds talks with USFK chief at U.S. military base
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reaffirmed Friday that bilateral relations between South Korea and the United States remain strong and stressed the continued efforts toward peace and security in the region, her ministry said.
She made the remark during a meeting with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams during a visit to Osan Air Base and Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier in the day, the ministry said in a release.
It was Kang's first visit to Camp Humphreys, to where U.S. forces have been moving their bases from other provincial regions under a U.S. base relocation and consolidation project. U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris accompanied Kang on the trip.
During the meeting with Abrams, Kang expressed appreciation for his contribution to maintaining a firm readiness posture for the alliance and providing military support for diplomatic efforts toward denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Welcoming Kang's visit to the base, Abrams said that her visit reflects the close cooperation between the two countries at both the diplomatic and defense levels.
Stressing his "unbreakable" commitment to the alliance, Abrams said, "We support all efforts to restore peace and security on the peninsula, including the full, verified denuclearization of North Korea."
"Together with our Korean allies, we stand postured and ready to deter aggression, defend the Republic of Korea, and if necessary, to defeat any adversary who would oppose us," he added, according to a separate statement issued by the USFK.
In the talks, they also agreed to cooperate with each other to further strengthen and develop the bilateral alliance into the future, continuing the past 66 years of ties, according to the ministry.
Kang and Harris attended a luncheon with South Korean and U.S. service members who serve at the air base and the camp.
Kang's visit to the U.S. base comes as concerns have flared up over bilateral relations after Seoul's recent announcement that it would end a military information-sharing pact with Tokyo.
Last month, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said it had decided to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), seen as a platform for trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the U.S.
Washington has publicly expressed disappointment over the decision.
In addition, South Korea has said it will push for a prompt return of 26 USFK bases in the country, sparking speculation that it may signal a rift in the alliance.
Under the relocation plan, 54 out of 80 U.S. bases have been returned so far, though the process in some regions has been going slowly due partly to the handling of polluted land.
The USFK will reportedly vacate its Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul this year, and the allies are pushing to complete the relocation of their Combined Forces Command (CFC) headquarters out of Seoul by 2021.
