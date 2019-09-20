Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S to launch negotiations on defense cost sharing in Seoul next week: source
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will launch negotiations in Seoul next week on sharing the cost of upkeep for American troops here, a source with knowledge of the matter said Friday.
Seoul and Washington will likely hold the first round of negotiations on the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Tuesday and Wednesday, the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
-----------------
Military to delay field training amid African swine fever fears
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Friday it will suspend military drills scheduled for next week in the northern part of the country as part of nationwide efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever (ASF).
The decision came after South Korea confirmed two cases of the deadly virus earlier this week in Paju and Yeoncheon near the inter-Korean border, and tests are underway into two more suspected cases in those regions.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 11th day ahead of US-China trade talks
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended higher Friday for an 11th straight session amid expectations of progress in the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.17 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 2,091.52. Trade volume was moderate at 577 million shares worth 5.2 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 492 to 305.
-----------------
Justice minister holds first dialogue with prosecutors over reform
UIJEONGBU, South Korea -- Justice Minister Cho Kuk held his first dialogue with prosecutors since his appointment Friday to collect views about the government's drive to reform the prosecution.
Cho held a closed-door meeting with about 40 prosecutors and investigators at the district prosecutors' office in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul.
-----------------
(Movie Review) 'Battle of Jangsari' recalls forgotten battle of Korean War
SEOUL -- The Battle of Incheon, code-named Operation Chromite, of Sept. 15-19, 1950, was a historic amphibious landing mission during the 1950-53 Korea War. It turned the tide of the war in favor of the United Nations troops by successfully cutting the North's supply and communication lines.
A day before the Incheon operation, a small diversionary operation was staged at Jangsari in Yeongdeok, a small fishing village on the east coast, 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to draw North Korean attention away from Incheon. The mission involved 772 teenage soldiers.
-----------------
(LEAD) LG files FTC complaint over Samsung's QLED TV ad
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has filed a complaint with South Korea's corporate watchdog over a Samsung Electronics Co. TV advertisement, accusing its QLED branding of being "misleading."
QLED is Samsung's marketing term for its premium TVs that use quantum dot (QD) technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, though other manufacturers have also come out with their own QD TVs in recent years.
-----------------
(LEAD) Typhoon Tapah feared to wreak havoc on southern S. Korea
SEOUL-- The southern part of the nation, especially the largest port city of Busan, could sustain significant damage over the weekend as a small, slow-moving typhoon is expected to pass near the area, the state-run weather agency said Friday.
Typhoon Tapah, this year's 17th, took shape 470 kilometers south of Japan's Okinawa in the western Pacific Ocean the previous day and is currently tracking northward, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
-----------------
(3rd LD) 2 more suspected cases of African swine fever reported
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Friday it is conducting tests on two more suspected cases of African swine fever (ASF) after the country confirmed two cases of the deadly virus early this week, with the results set to be delivered later in the day.
The suspected ASF cases were reported from two pig farms in Paju, located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, where the first confirmed ASF case was also reported on Tuesday.
(END)
