Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment

All Headlines 18:27 September 20, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Friday it has canceled a 1 trillion-won (US$840 million) deal it reached in May due to financial problems.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai E&C said it canceled the contract it had signed with Inspire Integrated Resort Co. to build a casino resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, as the client didn't make an initial payment as scheduled.

Inspire Integrated Resort is a consortium of the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, the gambling arm of the Mohegan Native American tribe in the United States, and Korean chemicals firm KCC Corp.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai E&C-order cancellation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!