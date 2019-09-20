Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Friday it has canceled a 1 trillion-won (US$840 million) deal it reached in May due to financial problems.
In a regulatory filing, Hyundai E&C said it canceled the contract it had signed with Inspire Integrated Resort Co. to build a casino resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, as the client didn't make an initial payment as scheduled.
Inspire Integrated Resort is a consortium of the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, the gambling arm of the Mohegan Native American tribe in the United States, and Korean chemicals firm KCC Corp.
