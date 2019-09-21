Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 21, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/18 Cloudy 30
Incheon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 23/18 Sunny 70
Daejeon 22/18 Rain 70
Chuncheon 24/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/17 Sunny 60
Jeonju 21/16 Rain 70
Gwangju 22/17 Rain 80
Jeju 23/20 Rain 80
Daegu 20/18 Rain 90
Busan 20/19 Rain 80
(END)
