Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 September 21, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Cloudy 30

Incheon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 23/18 Sunny 70

Daejeon 22/18 Rain 70

Chuncheon 24/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/17 Sunny 60

Jeonju 21/16 Rain 70

Gwangju 22/17 Rain 80

Jeju 23/20 Rain 80

Daegu 20/18 Rain 90

Busan 20/19 Rain 80

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!