-- President Moon's approval rating declines below pct of vote he won when elected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae going their own way despite centrists turning their backs (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't policy going backward though economy started heading downward 2 years ago (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecutors raid auto parts company as part of probe into speculation surrounding Cho Kuk family's fund investment (Segye Times)

-- Trump: 'Maybe a new method would be very good' in nuke talks with N.K. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Tapah, a variable for spread of African swine fever (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'In front of barbed wire, one dreams of peaceful DMZ' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, Japan take first step toward addressing dispute, still long way to go (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't policy going backward though economy started heading downward in Sept. 2017 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't throws only cold water though economy headed downward 2 years ago (Korea Economic Daily)

