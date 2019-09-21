Agriculture minister calls for staying vigilant to contain African swine fever
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Agriculture Minister Kim Hyeon-soo on Saturday called on quarantine officials to continue to stay vigilant to contain African swine fever, after recently reported cases at two pig farms in the border city of Paju tested negative.
"For the next three weeks, we should not loosen up," Kim said during a meeting to check the ongoing quarantine and disinfection efforts at the government complex in Sejong, an administrative hub located 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
On Tuesday, the South Korean authorities confirmed the country's first case of the highly contagious virus at a farm in Paju. The country reported the second confirmed case of the disease in Yeoncheon the following day.
The minister also stressed the need to pay more attention to the disinfection efforts as Typhoon Tapah heading northward could hinder the efforts to stem the disease.
He, in particular, ordered officials to ban unauthorized people from entering pig farms for the next three weeks and run disinfection facilities in key areas vulnerable to infection around the clock.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
2
Korean-American tennis player hoping to use career to influence others
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks
-
4
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks
-
5
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments