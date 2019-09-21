LPGA legends cherish rare opportunity to play together
By Yoo Jee-ho
YANGYANG, South Korea, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- It's not often you get to see these four names playing in the same event, and the rarity of this opportunity wasn't lost on Pak Se-ri, Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Juli Inkster.
The four World Golf Hall of Famers have gathered in South Korea for the weekend to play in an exhibition match play event: the Seolhaeone•Cell Return Legends Match at Seolhaeone Resort in Yangyang, 215 kilometers east of Seoul. They are part of the "LPGA Legends" team and will partner with four current LPGA stars on the "Next Generation" team: Park Sung-hyun, Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee and Ariya Jutanugarn.
At a press conference before the foursome stroke play commenced, the four legends spoke of how much they were looking forward to getting back on the links.
"I am really looking forward to playing this match, and I think I'll be able to feel the kind of excitement that I used to feel as a player," said Pak, a South Korean trailblazer who won five majors and retired in 2016. Pak is the host of the event and extended invitations to seven other players.
"I know a lot of fans have been waiting to see us together. And being out here with these players has brought back so many memories," she added.
Pak said she was "aching all over" because she'd been practicing so hard and quipped, "I had second thoughts about organizing this.
"I think I've been putting too much pressure on myself, because I am the host and I want to do well," Pak said with a smile. "Hopefully, I'll leave here with some fond memories."
Sorenstam, an eight-time LPGA Player of the Year whose 72 titles rank her third in tour history, said it was "quite refreshing" to have a chance to play because she doesn't get to do so often.
"I think we're here to put on a show in front of the Korean fans and to inspire young girls to pick up the game," the Swede said. "That's where I spend my time nowadays, to inspire others to enjoy this wonderful game."
Ochoa, a four-time Player of the Year, said she has also spent much time during her post-playing days helping young golfers, especially in her native Mexico.
"I do everything that's in my power to help golf in Mexico," she said. "I think it's something I love to do, to share as much as I can and hopefully to inspire new generations."
Pak was partnered with Thompson, while Sorenstam has Park on her team and Ochoa played alongside Jutanugarn.
And Inkster, a seven-time major champion who has been the face of longevity on the tour, reserved high praise for Lee, the up-and-coming Australian star.
"She's an amazing player. There's not a lot of weaknesses in this girl's game," Inkster said. "She's got nothing but a lot of upside. I think one day, she can be No. 1. I am glad she's my partner."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
2
Korean-American tennis player hoping to use career to influence others
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks
-
4
Trump says 'new method' may be good for N.K. talks
-
5
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments