Weather agency says 3.5 magnitude quake occurs in Pyonggang, North Korea
All Headlines 15:27 September 21, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state weather agency said Saturday that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Pyonggang, North Korea's Kangwon Province.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said there may not be any damage from the "natural" quake.
