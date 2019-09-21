Golfer celebrates 'unforgettable' birthday in round with legend
By Yoo Jee-ho
YANGYANG, South Korea, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun isn't one to get crazy about birthdays. But her 26th birthday, which fell on Saturday, was different.
Park teamed up with LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam to win the foursome competition at the Seolhaeone·Cell Return Legends Match golf event Saturday at Seolhaeone Resort in Yangyang, 215 kilometers east of Seoul. In the foursome competition, where the two golfers took turns in hitting shots, Park and Sorenstam shot a 2-over 74.
South Korean golf icon Pak Se-ri hosted the exhibition match, which featured other World Golf Hall of Famers Juli Inkster and Lorena Ochoa, as well as current LPGA stars Ariya Jutanugarn, Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson.
Park said she couldn't have asked for a better birthday present than a day inside the ropes with Sorenstam, who captured 10 LPGA majors and earned a record eight LPGA Player of the Year awards.
"Today, Annika sang 'Happy Birthday' to me, and it was the greatest birthday present of my life," Park said. "I don't think I'll ever forget this."
Park, the 2017 LPGA Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, said she also learned so much from the Swedish legend about golf.
"It was such a meaningful day. She told me so many great things," Park said. "I think this round with her will help my career so much."
Sorenstam, 48, said she also enjoyed her day with Park.
"It's impressive to stand there and watch those big drives and those high iron shots," Sorenstam said of the world No. 2. "All I can say is, with some great players from Korea, the LPGA is in good hands."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
