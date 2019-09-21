Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Russia has recently shipped nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to North Korea, a United Nations website said, in the latest provision of oil to Pyongyang.
The U.N. sanctions committee on North Korea said on its website that Russia provided 1,130 tons and 850 tons of refined oil to North Korea in June and July, respectively.
The shipments raised Russia's total shipments to 24,160 tons of oil in the first seven months of this year.
Meanwhile, China shipped a total of 5,730 tons of oil to North Korea in the first five months of this year.
The two countries' combined shipments of refined oil to the North are tallied at 29,890 tons, accounting for about 47 percent of the 500,000 barrels-per-year cap imposed by the U.N. Security Council.
In December 2017, the U.N. Security Council resolution put a ceiling on the annual amount of refined oil that could be offered or sold to North Korea at 500,000 barrels to punish Pyongyang for its ballistic missile launch a month earlier.
