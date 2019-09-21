Foreign minister visits Busan ahead of summit with ASEAN
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat visited the country's southeastern port city of Busan on Saturday to inspect preparations for a summit between South Korea and Southeast Asian countries, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha visited venues for the summit and the ASEAN Culture House as well as hotels for leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The trip came a week after President Moon Jae-in toured the center meant to promote the cultures of Southeast Asian countries in what the presidential office said shows South Korea's preparations for the special summit with the ASEAN in November.
The ASEAN Culture House, opened in 2017, serves as a platform to enhance South Koreans' understanding of the region and promote mutual awareness and friendship between the peoples of South Korea and ASEAN.
ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
South Korea has sought stronger economic ties with Southeast Asian countries to reduce its heavy reliance on large markets, like the United States and China, and to foster new growth drivers.
