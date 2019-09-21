Wimbledon quarterfinalist reaches Korea Open final
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova will take on Magda Linette in the final of the WTA Tour's Korea Open.
Muchova, No. 3 seed from the Czech Republic, defeated Wang Yafan of China 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Saturday's semifinals at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.
Muchova will face the No. 4 seed Linette, who knocked off the second-seeded Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).
The final will start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This is the 16th edition of the Korea Open, and the tournament will have its 16th different champion.
The 2018 champ Kiki Bertens didn't play in this year's event, while two former champions, Jelena Ostapenko (2017) and Irina-Camelia Begu (2015), both lost in the first round this time.
Muchova will be chasing her first WTA title while Linette will try to win her second.
Muchova broke Wang in the seventh game to go up 4-3, but she was broken serving for the set at 5-4. The tight contest went to a first set tiebreak, which went to Muchova when Wang's backhander went off the line for the clinching point.
Muchova was in full control in the second set, charging out to a 5-1 lead. Wang called a medical timeout for an apparent thigh injury, but the eighth-seeded Chinese battled back to cut it to 5-4.
Muchova finally finished off Wang in the 10th game, and got her match point with a backhand winner.
Muchova made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at this year's Wimbledon, where she defeated world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova. This is Muchova's second career WTA final. She lost to Jil Telchmann in three sets at the Prague Open in May this year.
Linette needed two tiebreaks to get past Alexandrova. In the second set, Linette rallied from a 5-2 deficit as her Russian opponent suddenly lost her touch from the baseline.
In the second set tiebreak, Linette held a match point at 6-3, but Alexandrova four straight points, one away from forcing the third set. But Linette dug deep and scored three unanswered points of her own to finish off Alexandrova.
Muchova and Linette have had one meeting before, with Linette prevailing in three sets in the quarterfinals of the Bronx Open in New York last month.
