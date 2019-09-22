Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 22, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/16 Rain 90
Incheon 20/17 Rain 90
Suwon 19/16 Rain 90
Cheongju 20/17 Rain 90
Daejeon 19/17 Rain 90
Chuncheon 19/16 Rain 90
Gangneung 19/16 Rain 90
Jeonju 19/17 Rain 90
Gwangju 20/19 Rain 80
Jeju 23/21 Rain 90
Daegu 20/17 Rain 90
Busan 22/19 Rain 90
(END)
