Sunday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/16 Rain 90

Incheon 20/17 Rain 90

Suwon 19/16 Rain 90

Cheongju 20/17 Rain 90

Daejeon 19/17 Rain 90

Chuncheon 19/16 Rain 90

Gangneung 19/16 Rain 90

Jeonju 19/17 Rain 90

Gwangju 20/19 Rain 80

Jeju 23/21 Rain 90

Daegu 20/17 Rain 90

Busan 22/19 Rain 90
