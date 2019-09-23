Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Typhoon Tapah paralyzes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chaebol again summoned at parliamentary inspections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Controversies over new hiring rule (Donga llbo)
-- Price ceiling on privately built flats shakes housing prices (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Growing risk of typhoons, shrinking research budget (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution looks into alleged internship certificate of Cho Kuk's daughter (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rising suspicion over Cho Kuk's family fund (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Only 6 pct of admissions at major 15 universities advantageous for general high school graduates (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution mulls over seeking arrest warrant for Cho Kuk's wife (Hankook Ilbo)
-- University research labs out of money (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rising insurance prices -- result of Moon's income-led growth (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Typhoon Tapah hits Korea's southern coast (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Typhoon Tapah sweeps Korea's southern region, at least one dead (Korea Herald)
-- Typhoon lashes southern part of Korea (Korea Times)
