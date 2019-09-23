Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dodgers' starter Ryu Hyun-jin hits 1st career home run

All Headlines 07:28 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin has finally run into one.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean pitcher blasted his first career home run Sunday (local time) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, taking Colorado Rockies' starter Antonio Senzatela over the right-center-field wall.

Ryu's solo shot tied the score at 1-1 in the fifth inning. It came in Ryu's 210th career at-bat.

Ryu was both a stud pitcher and a cleanup hitter on his high school team in South Korea, and has been affectionately called in the United States "Babe Ryuth," after the legendary slugger Babe Ruth.

Later in the fifth, Cody Bellinger launched a grand slam to give the Dodgers a 5-1 lead and put Ryu in line for his 13th win of the season.

