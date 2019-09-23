Rangers' Choo Shin-soo sets new career high with 23rd home run
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' South Korean veteran Choo Shin-soo has established a new career high with his 23rd home run of the season.
Choo led off the game against the Oakland Athletics with a solo home run at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Sunday (local time), jumping on a first-pitch fastball by the starter Tanner Roark.
It gave Choo 23 home runs for 2019, his highest total for a season by one. The 37-year-old had hit 22 home runs three times: 2010, 2015 and 2017.
Choo has 212 home runs for his career, which began with the Seattle Mariners in 2005.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
