Rangers' Choo Shin-soo sets new career high with 23rd home run

All Headlines 07:31 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' South Korean veteran Choo Shin-soo has established a new career high with his 23rd home run of the season.

Choo led off the game against the Oakland Athletics with a solo home run at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Sunday (local time), jumping on a first-pitch fastball by the starter Tanner Roark.

It gave Choo 23 home runs for 2019, his highest total for a season by one. The 37-year-old had hit 22 home runs three times: 2010, 2015 and 2017.

Choo has 212 home runs for his career, which began with the Seattle Mariners in 2005.

In this Getty Images photo, Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers (L) high-fives his third base coach Tony Bealey after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Sept. 22, 2019. (Yonhap)

