S. Korean Im Sung-jae loses in playoff on PGA Tour
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Im Sung-jae has just missed out on his first career PGA Tour victory.
Im lost to Sebastian Munoz in a sudden-death playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday (local time), settling for his first runner-up finish instead.
Im, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, started the final round in fifth place, four shots behind Munoz. The South Korean picked up five birdies on the front nine and three more down the stretch for a round of 66 to force a playoff with the Colombian, all tied at 18-under 270.
The two went back to the par-4 18th, and Munoz clinched his title with a par, while Im could only manage a bogey.
Another South Korean, An Byeong-hun, finished third at 17-under 271.
This was Im's second tournament of the 2019-2020 season. He finished tied for 19th at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier last week.
